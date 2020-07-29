First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 90.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,304,337 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.39% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $19,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $56.43 and a 52-week high of $60.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average of $59.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

