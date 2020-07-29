Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 89 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.7% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,043,108,000 after purchasing an additional 423,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,000.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,523.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,858.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,297.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,932.22.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

