Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,090 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,000.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The company has a market cap of $1,523.87 billion, a PE ratio of 143.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,858.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,297.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. China International Capital raised their target price on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,932.22.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

