Courage Miller Partners LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.6% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,043,108,000 after purchasing an additional 423,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,000.33 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The company has a market cap of $1,523.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,858.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2,297.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,932.22.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

