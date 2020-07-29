Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s 3rd Largest Position

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,856 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.6% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,043,108,000 after purchasing an additional 423,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,000.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,858.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,297.48. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1,523.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,932.22.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

