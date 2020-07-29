Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes $204.15 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $204,153,000. Amazon.com comprises about 1.7% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,330,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,459,237,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $3,000.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,858.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,297.48. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,523.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,932.22.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

