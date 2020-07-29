First Merchants Corp Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,000.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,858.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,297.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,523.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.35, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. China International Capital increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,932.22.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

