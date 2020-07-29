Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes Position in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

In related news, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Colligan sold 10,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $321,721.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,893 shares of company stock worth $901,993 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

CENT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $38.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $703.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.21 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.