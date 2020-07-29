Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Sells 141 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.2% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,932.22.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,000.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,523.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.35, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,858.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,297.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

