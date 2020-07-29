Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($129.21) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DHER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.00 ($126.97) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €91.40 ($102.70) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. HSBC set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €96.95 ($108.93).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €96.76 ($108.72) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion and a PE ratio of 79.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €92.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €77.47. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €38.59 ($43.36) and a 12-month high of €106.20 ($119.33).

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.