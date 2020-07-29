First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 181,354 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.44% of Jabil worth $21,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,722,000 after buying an additional 37,330 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,969,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,233,000 after buying an additional 25,317 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,252,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,785,000 after buying an additional 212,752 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 278.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 843,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,743,000 after buying an additional 620,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBL. Citigroup boosted their target price on Jabil from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jabil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.23. Jabil Inc has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average of $31.72.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.35%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

