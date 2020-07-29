First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 424.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,403 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.87% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $21,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 47,203 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 10,811 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,511,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,459,000 after buying an additional 94,321 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

SHEN stock opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.19. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.99.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $153.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.69 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 8.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.