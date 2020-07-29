First Trust Advisors LP Has $21.41 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 87.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,887,641 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879,109 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.49% of Devon Energy worth $21,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 202,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 26,383 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 243,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,454,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,309,000 after purchasing an additional 73,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,090,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.73.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Devon Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

