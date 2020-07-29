First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $21,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 94,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,395,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,075,000.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $153.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.45. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.19.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.37%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.69.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $107,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,950.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $218,702.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,452.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,773 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,948. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

