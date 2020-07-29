First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482,827 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Carnival worth $22,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Carnival by 10.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 104,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Carnival by 40.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival by 223.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 114,620 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival by 85.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Carnival by 23.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,636,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,552,000 after purchasing an additional 307,400 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.47. Carnival Corp has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $51.94.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.40 million. Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post -7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Carnival has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

