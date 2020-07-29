First Trust Advisors LP Purchases New Shares in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 353,953 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $23,010,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.37% of RealPage as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RealPage by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in RealPage by 1,495.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in RealPage by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in RealPage by 570.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in RealPage during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet raised RealPage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Shares of RP stock opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. RealPage Inc has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $69.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.80 and a beta of 1.06.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RealPage news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $25,492,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,239,755.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $12,970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,499,770.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 810,283 shares of company stock worth $52,363,781 over the last three months. 13.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

