First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 938,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,019 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $24,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 149,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 2,971.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 64,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 12,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

TIGO stock opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.33 and a beta of 0.71. Millicom International Cellular SA has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $53.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.69.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.50). Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular SA will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TIGO. ValuEngine cut Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. New Street Research lowered Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Millicom International Cellular from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Millicom International Cellular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

