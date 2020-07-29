2,467,184 Shares in ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,467,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,080,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,125,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $676,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. ChampionX Corporation has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $754.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 3.57.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that ChampionX Corporation will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ChampionX

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

