Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Holdings Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,501 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Verisk Analytics worth $25,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.9% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 51.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $182.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $184.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.01. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.05, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.66%.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,965,569.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

