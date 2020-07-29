A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 587,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122,171 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $27,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at $299,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 85.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of AOS stock opened at $52.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62. A. O. Smith Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.28.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

AOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $2,278,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,695,182.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.