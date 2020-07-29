Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stock Holdings in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 478.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,056,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,180 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,948,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,823,000. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,690,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 25.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,815,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,662,000 after buying an additional 363,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SSRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SSR Mining from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.26.

SSRM opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 7.69. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 0.96. SSR Mining Inc has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $24.98.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $164.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.75 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 11.19%. On average, analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.