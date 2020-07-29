Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,901 Shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fastly were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fastly by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 6,880.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter worth $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

In other Fastly news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 1,132 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $46,921.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 8,400 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $185,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 487,742 shares in the company, valued at $10,749,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,503 shares of company stock worth $6,095,776 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $80.67 on Wednesday. Fastly Inc has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $102.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fastly Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.