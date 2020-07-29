Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 706 Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Novocure were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Novocure by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,555,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Novocure in the 4th quarter worth about $65,536,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Novocure in the 1st quarter worth about $17,448,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Novocure in the 1st quarter worth about $12,808,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Novocure in the 1st quarter worth about $12,054,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Novocure alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVCR. Oppenheimer began coverage on Novocure in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Novocure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Novocure from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Novocure in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Novocure from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. Novocure Ltd has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $98.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 751.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.12.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Novocure had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $101.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novocure Ltd will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 29,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $1,920,451.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 628,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,364,580.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $71,134.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,480 shares of company stock valued at $7,607,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.