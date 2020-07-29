Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CM. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 237.7% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

CM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotia Howard Weill reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $69.27 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $46.45 and a 1 year high of $87.62. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.17.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $1.047 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 47.27%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

