Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 7,600 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 335,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $504,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 15,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BofA Securities raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CF Industries from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CF Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CF Industries from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on CF Industries from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

NYSE CF opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.90 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

