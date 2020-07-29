Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 86.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,900 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Carnival were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Carnival by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after buying an additional 36,048 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in Carnival by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carnival by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,478,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,807,000 after buying an additional 189,026 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $1,232,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCL. TheStreet cut Carnival from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Carnival from $42.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carnival from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Carnival from $53.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Carnival has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Shares of CCL opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. Carnival Corp has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 80.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

