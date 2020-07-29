Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) by 1,260.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 2,284.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 76,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 283.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 132,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

Several research firms have commented on FSLY. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

In other news, Director Kelly Wright sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $185,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 487,742 shares in the company, valued at $10,749,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 103,503 shares of company stock valued at $6,095,776. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $80.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.40 and a beta of 1.18. Fastly Inc has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $102.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.75.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastly Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.