Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 7,400 Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 61.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 38.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. Research analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

