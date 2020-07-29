Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,900 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,116,020,000 after purchasing an additional 959,483 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,749,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,165,000 after purchasing an additional 78,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,426,000 after purchasing an additional 70,289 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth about $177,281,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 11.3% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,658,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,233,000 after purchasing an additional 268,908 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.12.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $68.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.31. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $73.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average of $57.66.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The company had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $63,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,446 shares of company stock valued at $8,907,136. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

