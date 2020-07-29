Cwm LLC Buys 1,324 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPL. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in PPL by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PPL by 513.5% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in PPL by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL stock opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.53. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Seaport Global Securities cut PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

