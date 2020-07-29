iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 634.8% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $227.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.30. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $156.17 and a 1-year high of $231.72.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

