Creative Planning Sells 280 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

VAR stock opened at $131.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.59. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $150.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $794.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.99 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.93%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VAR shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.11.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

