Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $19,243,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $4,826,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $1,401,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on PEAK shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James cut Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAK opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

