Creative Planning Reduces Stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,634 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEA. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 8,190,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,885 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,342,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,875,000 after buying an additional 1,285,298 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,979,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 9,440.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 406,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,485,000.

NYSE:NEA opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $15.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

