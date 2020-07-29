Creative Planning Trims Stock Holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 154.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 33.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,807,000 after purchasing an additional 151,817 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 22.2% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 39.0% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

NYSE:ANET opened at $240.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.39 and a 200 day moving average of $213.48. Arista Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $279.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.67.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 15,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $3,737,809.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,323. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.50, for a total transaction of $305,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,360 shares in the company, valued at $978,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,041 shares of company stock valued at $16,688,047 over the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.