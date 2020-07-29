Creative Planning Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 23.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 51.6% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 8.2% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 2.6% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KKR. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.29.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $179,993,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $699,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $35.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of -874.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.55.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.