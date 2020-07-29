Creative Planning Reduces Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $235,611,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Republic Services by 774.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 819,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,533,000 after buying an additional 726,083 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Republic Services by 828.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,503,000 after buying an additional 701,438 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,020,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,768,000 after purchasing an additional 655,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,023,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,872,000 after purchasing an additional 651,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $403,005.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $122,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,038.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

RSG opened at $85.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.27. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.45%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

