Cwm LLC Acquires 8,401 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,771,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,836,000 after buying an additional 2,800,584 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4,371.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,950,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,134,000 after buying an additional 4,840,152 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,131,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,212,000 after buying an additional 97,345 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7,296.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after buying an additional 2,384,765 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,469,000.

Shares of PGX opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

