FDx Advisors Inc. Has $114,000 Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 80.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,956,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666,173 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 71.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,070,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,251 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 45,012,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,320 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 63.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,894,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 47.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,295,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,086 shares in the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.22.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.