Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 188 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 833,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,453,000 after purchasing an additional 65,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,687,000 after purchasing an additional 16,719 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 171,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 27,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $486,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,752,557.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,938. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $75.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 6.52. Mercury Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $96.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.82 and a 200-day moving average of $78.44.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.63.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

