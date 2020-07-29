Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 300 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOPE opened at $91.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.20. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $221.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Monday, July 13th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

