Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 33.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,458 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 783,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 435,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,385,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,669 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FHN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Horizon National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Horizon National Corp has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $511.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.52 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

