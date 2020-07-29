Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,151 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFR. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cfra decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $91.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.70.

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 9,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $756,359.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,287.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 9,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $737,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,959,337.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $72.22 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $99.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.66.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $481.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

