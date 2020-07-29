Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 491 Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palmer Knight Co raised its stake in Skechers USA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 181,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,678,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Skechers USA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Skechers USA by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Skechers USA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,997,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,633,000 after buying an additional 138,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

SKX opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.03. Skechers USA Inc has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. Skechers USA had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $729.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $1,309,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,714,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $392,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,092 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKX. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.68.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

