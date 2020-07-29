Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 2,000 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 8.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 660,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,785,000 after acquiring an additional 51,542 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AMERCO in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 24.8% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 221,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,373,000 after acquiring an additional 44,017 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 3.8% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 131,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 110,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $317.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.63. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $222.34 and a 52 week high of $426.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $307.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

