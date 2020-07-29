Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Sells 26,185 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 241,336 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 26,185 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.0% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $49,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $12,315,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $328,820,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,700 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $772,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,518 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $202.02 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $216.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1,532.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

