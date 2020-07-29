Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $1.61 Million in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Paylocity from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Paylocity from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Paylocity from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Paylocity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 9,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,311,074.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 104,440 shares of company stock valued at $13,073,183 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity stock opened at $131.87 on Wednesday. Paylocity Holding Corp has a one year low of $66.98 and a one year high of $156.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.50, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $171.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Read More: 52 Week Highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cwm LLC Acquires 8,401 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF
Cwm LLC Acquires 8,401 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF
FDx Advisors Inc. Has $114,000 Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.
FDx Advisors Inc. Has $114,000 Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 188 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 188 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 300 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 300 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc
Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Has $11.31 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co.
Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Has $11.31 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co.
Microsoft Co. Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.
Microsoft Co. Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report