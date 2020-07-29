New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.41 Million Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Sterling Bancorp worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,604,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,869,000 after buying an additional 3,337,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 29.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,163,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,860,000 after buying an additional 1,648,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $18,438,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,457,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 551,390 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STL. Citigroup raised their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

Shares of STL opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $239.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.51 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In related news, Director Richard L. O’toole bought 5,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $47,959.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,000 shares in the company, valued at $508,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,351 shares of company stock valued at $94,088. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.