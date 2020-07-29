Vantage Investment Partners LLC Purchases 96 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,623 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.1% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $202.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,532.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.48 and its 200 day moving average is $178.13. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $216.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

