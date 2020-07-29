Highland Private Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,015 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 14.2% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $65,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $202.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $216.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,532.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.